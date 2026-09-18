Saturday Lunch Fundraiser
Saturday Lunch Fundraiser
Our event raises money to feed Ninilchik’s kids by supplying healthy snack bags to k-5th grade students each Friday for the weekends .We also supply food as needed to 6-12 grade students .
The event consists of a silent and live auction, and a dinner . A vegan option is available.
Ninilchik Community center
Suggested dinner cost is $10
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Saturday Lunch program
9072405212
lindaup2007@gmail.com
Ninilchik Community center
Kingsley roadNinilchik , Alaska 99639
9072405212
lindaup2007@gmail.com