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Saturday Lunch Fundraiser

Saturday Lunch Fundraiser

Our event raises money to feed Ninilchik’s kids by supplying healthy snack bags to k-5th grade students each Friday for the weekends .We also supply food as needed to 6-12 grade students .
The event consists of a silent and live auction, and a dinner . A vegan option is available.

Ninilchik Community center
Suggested dinner cost is $10
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Saturday Lunch program
9072405212
lindaup2007@gmail.com
FB site only
Ninilchik Community center
Kingsley road
Ninilchik , Alaska 99639
9072405212
lindaup2007@gmail.com
FB Saturday Lunch program