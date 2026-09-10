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Ritz Under the Sea Fundraiser Gala for the Pratt Museum

Ritz Under the Sea Fundraiser Gala for the Pratt Museum

Dive into an unforgettable evening in support of the Pratt Museum. This fabulous fundraiser will make a splash with live entertainment, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and drinks, silent and live auctions, a whimsical “under the sea” photo booth, and more.

Join us to support year-round educational programs, community workshops, and special exhibitions.

Tickets are $100 and are available to purchase online. Click HERE to reserve your tickets today!

Original Poster Art by Conrad Field.

Pratt Museum
100
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pratt Museum
hatkins@prattmuseum.org
http://www.prattmuseum.org/
Pratt Museum
3779 Bartlett Street
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-8635
http://www.prattmuseum.org