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Ritz Under the Sea Fundraiser Gala

Ritz Under the Sea Fundraiser Gala

Ritz Under the Sea Fundraiser Gala

Saturday, October 10, 2026 | 6 – 9pm

The Porcupine Theater

Dive into an unforgettable evening in support of the Pratt Museum. This fabulous fundraiser will make a splash with live entertainment, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and drinks, silent and live auctions, a whimsical “under the sea” photo booth, and more.

Join us to support year-round educational programs, community workshops, and special exhibitions.

Tickets are $100 and are available to purchase online. Click HERE to reserve your tickets today!

Original Flyer Art by Conrad Field.

Porcupine Theater
100
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pratt Museum
hatkins@prattmuseum.org
http://www.prattmuseum.org/
Porcupine Theater
106 W Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
https://porcupinetheater.com/