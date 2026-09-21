Ritz Under the Sea Fundraiser Gala
Ritz Under the Sea Fundraiser Gala
Ritz Under the Sea Fundraiser Gala
Saturday, October 10, 2026 | 6 – 9pm
The Porcupine Theater
Dive into an unforgettable evening in support of the Pratt Museum. This fabulous fundraiser will make a splash with live entertainment, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and drinks, silent and live auctions, a whimsical “under the sea” photo booth, and more.
Join us to support year-round educational programs, community workshops, and special exhibitions.
Tickets are $100 and are available to purchase online. Click HERE to reserve your tickets today!
Original Flyer Art by Conrad Field.
Porcupine Theater
100
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Pratt Museum
hatkins@prattmuseum.org