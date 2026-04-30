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Pilates x Strength w/ Paige (age 14+)

Pilates x Strength w/ Paige (age 14+)

This class is a Pilates & strength hybrid class, combining traditional lifts using light/moderate weights with Pilate movements, for a low impact, high intensity workout. Class is $4 pp, beginner friendly, age 14+ & please wear comfortable attire. Paige Jones is the instructor.

***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***

SPARC
$4.00
Every week through Dec 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM

Event Supported By

SPARC
9072995115
Sparchomer@gmail.com
sparchomer.org
SPARC
600 Sterling Highway
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-299-5115
sparchomer@gmail.com
http://sparcopen.org