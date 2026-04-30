Pilates x Strength w/ Paige (age 14+)

This class is a Pilates & strength hybrid class, combining traditional lifts using light/moderate weights with Pilate movements, for a low impact, high intensity workout. Class is $4 pp, beginner friendly, age 14+ & please wear comfortable attire. Paige Jones is the instructor.

***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***