Pilates x Strength w/ Paige (age 14+)
Pilates x Strength w/ Paige (age 14+)
This class is a Pilates & strength hybrid class, combining traditional lifts using light/moderate weights with Pilate movements, for a low impact, high intensity workout. Class is $4 pp, beginner friendly, age 14+ & please wear comfortable attire. Paige Jones is the instructor.
***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***
SPARC
$4.00
Every week through Dec 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Tuesday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Event Supported By
SPARC
9072995115
Sparchomer@gmail.com
SPARC
600 Sterling HighwayHomer, Alaska 99603
907-299-5115
sparchomer@gmail.com