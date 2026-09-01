Parent Tot Playgroup

This is an open playgroup for parents/guardians to bring their young ones* to a great big open space and let them run around and play. Bring your own toys or play with what SPARC has provided (no pedal bikes w/ brakes allowed at this time, only strider bikes & scooters). This class is available Mondays, Wednesdays & Saturdays from 10-11:30am (unless a special event interferes). Cost is $4.00 per child.

* This means toddlers not in kindergarten, or not of school-age yet (~5 yrs. old & younger) -- older siblings are allowed but need to be careful of the littles!

***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you & your child to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***