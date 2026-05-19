Open Gym (after school)

Come play soccer, shoot hoops, toss a ball, ride a scooter, play ping pong, or bring a (clean) scooter or strider bike to ride around on, and just be active! This is your time to do what you’d like in an open, safe environment out of the elements.

This class is $4.00 pp and is open to all ages (unaccompanied minors must be at least in 3rd grade w/ parents' permission & signing of SPARC waiver). *From 5/4 to 5/21 Open Gym will be open Monday through Thursday from 3-5pm!*

Sorry, NO roller skates, skateboards, pedal bikes w/ brakes or motorized toys are allowed at this time.

***Please send your child with a pair of clean indoor shoes to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***