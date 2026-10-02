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AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
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Open Gym (after school)

Open Gym (after school)

Come play soccer, shoot hoops, toss a ball, ride a scooter, play ping pong, or bring a (clean) scooter or strider bike to ride around on, and just be active! This is your time to do what you’d like in an open, safe environment out of the elements.

Sorry, NO roller skates, skateboards, pedal bikes w/ brakes or motorized toys are allowed at this time.

***Please send your child with a pair of clean indoor shoes to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***

SPARC
$4.00
Every 2 weeks through Nov 19, 2026.
Tuesday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

SPARC
9072995115
Sparchomer@gmail.com
sparchomer.org
SPARC
600 Sterling Highway
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-299-5115
sparchomer@gmail.com
http://sparcopen.org