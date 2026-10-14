Long Tone Choir event and closing Q&A

Friday, November 13, 5:30-7pm. Register online by donation ($5-$20 sliding scale), or call 907-235-2662 to register directly. Limit 36 participants.

An evening of interconnection, followed by a Q & A and show and tell. Immerse yourself in a sound bath that you yourself co-create. Let your breath carry sound into your cells and into the cells of everyone around you. For one hour, let every cell of your body remember your inherent co-creative interconnection with everyone and everything around you. Even if you think you can't sing, you can breathe and you can make sound. Therefore, you can sing long tones. Afterwards, there will be a Q & A about the experience and about the creative work Rae engaged in during their residency.

