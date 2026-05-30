Live Art at HARBORFEST! Bonita Banks, Chelsea Carpenter, and Xochiyollotl Performing from 4:00-6:30pm

Join HCOA on Saturday, June 6th at the end of the spit at our Live Art Tent at Homer Harborfest!

Come listen to live music & watch 10 local Artists showcase their skills as they create gorgeous art right in front of you! 10 artists will rotate through the tent in shifts of 2-3 to create a work of art over 2 and a half hours. Bonita Banks, Chelsea Carpenter and Xochiyollotl will be performing from 4:30-7pm, their creations will be auctioned off with the rest of the artists on Saturday at 6:45pm. Proceeds from the auction go to support the artists and HCOA’s dedication to making the arts accessible to all members of our community.

Can’t stay for the live auction? Check out the silent auction or stop by the HCOA sales tent where the featured artists will be selling prints and small works.

Tickets to the HarborFest Event can be purchased from the Homer HarborFest Website and at the gate.