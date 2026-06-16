Kendra Langford Shaw Author Talk & Johnny B Live on the Piano

Meet author Kendra Langford Shaw at the library as she shares her debut novel, The Pillagers’ Guide to Arctic Pianos. Added Bonus - enjoy live piano accompaniment from local musician and legend Johnny B.

Kendra Langford Shaw grew up in Alaska, and drawing on her family’s stories and experiences, and her own wild imagination, has crafted The Pillagers’ Guide to Arctic Pianos. It's an exuberant epic novel about a family who puts down roots in the far reaches of the Arctic and builds an unexpected industry. Born in Alaska, she is now a City Councilwoman in Billings, Montana, where she lives with her husband and two young children.

Book will be available for purchase from the Homer Bookstore during the event, with book signings to follow.