© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kendra Langford Shaw Author Talk & Johnny B Live on the Piano

Kendra Langford Shaw Author Talk & Johnny B Live on the Piano

Meet author Kendra Langford Shaw at the library as she shares her debut novel, The Pillagers’ Guide to Arctic Pianos. Added Bonus - enjoy live piano accompaniment from local musician and legend Johnny B.

Kendra Langford Shaw grew up in Alaska, and drawing on her family’s stories and experiences, and her own wild imagination, has crafted The Pillagers’ Guide to Arctic Pianos. It's an exuberant epic novel about a family who puts down roots in the far reaches of the Arctic and builds an unexpected industry. Born in Alaska, she is now a City Councilwoman in Billings, Montana, where she lives with her husband and two young children.

Book will be available for purchase from the Homer Bookstore during the event, with book signings to follow.

Homer Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
friendsofthehomerpubliclibrary.wildapricot.org/
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library