The Alaska Japanese Club Homer is pleased to announce our next Karaoke Fundraising Event:

- Date & Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

- Location: Homer United Methodist Church

- Activities: Mocktails, delicious food, face painting, and Kendama stations. Feel free to dress up in Japanese costumes! We hope to see you there!

Your generosity allows us to continue making an impact and helps our students work toward becoming global citizens. We are truly grateful for your partnership in our mission to inspire the next generation through:

- Student ambassador programs

- Traditional Japanese music and Taiko drumming

- Japanese language and arts

- Personal connections built through online class sessions

Thanks to your meaningful support, we were able to send our first five student ambassadors to Teshio and other cities in Japan in 2025 to learn about regional cultures. Your contributions also help us purchase materials for fundraising events, rent venues, and host public presentations that expand our community reach.

To keep this program going and send our second group of student ambassadors to Teshio in 2027, we need your continued support. Any monetary or non-monetary donations are greatly appreciated.

Thank you again for helping future generations build lifelong relationships and intercultural friendships.