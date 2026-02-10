The Alaska Japanese Club Homer will be hosting our second Karaoke and Bento Fundraising Event on Saturday, November 28, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM at Homer United Methodist Church.

The event will feature delicious food, mocktails, kendama, face painting, and photo stations!

We are taking pre-orders for authentic and nutritious Japanese bentos. Bento pickup times and locations are as follows:

- Saturday, November 28 (11:30 AM – 5:30 PM): Homer United Methodist Church

- Friday, December 18 (5:00 PM – 8:00 PM): CCC / Homer United Methodist Church (Pre-orders open through December 18)

- Saturday, December 19 (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM): CCC / Homer United Methodist Church (Limited homemade bentos available through December 19)

To place your bento order, please contact the Alaska Japanese Club Homer at 907-308-1861.

All proceed will go toward 2027 student ambassadors trip to our sister city, Teshio, Hokkaido and five cities in Japan.

Come enjoy Thanksgiving weekend with us!

