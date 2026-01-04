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Kachemak Nordic Ski Club's Annual Meeting

Kachemak Nordic Ski Club's Annual Meeting

Join the Kachemak Nordic Ski Club's Annual Meeting. Bring a potluck item to share along with your hopes for the ski season ahead. Silent Auction (bring an item at 6pm or reach out to kachemaknordicskiclub@gmail.com to donate), club updates, and the best company.

Best Western Biadarka Inn
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Kachemak Nordic Ski Club
299-2114
kachemaknordicskiclub@gmail.com
kachemaknordicskiclub.org
Best Western Biadarka Inn
575 Sterling Hwy
Homer, Alaska 99603