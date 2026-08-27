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Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection Fourth Annual Run for Recovery

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection Fourth Annual Run for Recovery

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection (KBRC) invites all runners, walkers and strollers to join the fourth annual 5K Run for Recovery on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the Deep Water Dock on the Homer Spit. Participants may register online at kbayrecovery.org or on the day of the run beginning at 9 to 10:15 am. Walkers start at 10:30 am, and runners start at 11 am. This run is free to anyone that would like to join and cannot afford it – just show up! Following the run at 11:30 am, everyone is welcome to a community celebration to honor all participants, awards and prizes will be given, and there will be live music to enjoy with Shamwari Marimba Band. The Star Spangled Banner Food Truck will be on site to provide food. Learn more at kbayrecovery.org or find us on Facebook.

Fourth Annual Run for Recovery
$25 in advance/$35 day of fun
01:15 AM - 01:15 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection
907-435-0504
info@kbayrecovery.org
http://kbayrecovery.org/
Fourth Annual Run for Recovery
Deep Water Dock, Homer Spit, 4667 Freight Dock
Homer, Alaska 99603
9073946993
barbara@kbayrecovery.org
kbayrecovery.org