HoWL’s Annual Soup n’ Swap Fundraiser at the Telluride MOUNTAINFILM Fest & Gear Swap (Homer Dept. of Rec)

The Annual Ski & Winter Gear Swap and the Telluride MOUNTAINFILM Fest will take place on Wednesday, November, 11th at Homer High School. Ski Swap starts at 5:30PM (free) and the film fest starts at 7PM ($10 for adults, free for youth 12th grade and under). Bring your skis to be waxed by the Homer High Cross Country Ski team fundraiser, HOWL will be selling six delicious soup & bread and the Homer Middle "AK to DC" will be selling goodies to help raise funds for their trip. See you there!

HoWL (Homer Wilderness Leaders) is having a special fundraising event during the Ski & Winter Gear Swap on Wednesday, November 11th at HHS. We’ll start serving six varieties of delicious homemade soups to satisfy any dietary need at 5:30 PM. Arrive early for the best selection, we sold out of most of our 90 quarts of soup in one hour in 2025, some as early as 30 minutes. Children 11 and under $5, Youth 12 and older and Adults $10, Enjoy smaller servings of three soups for $15, 16 oz. To-Go containers with lids $15.

Soup n’ Swap Menu

Chicken Noodle Soup

Looking for a kid friendly soup? This would be a good choice. Simple, yet satisfying with a touch of fresh herbs.

Chicken Gumbo (Dairy Free)

A great gumbo starts with a deep roux, then adds the "Holy Trinity" of fresh vegetables (onion, bell pepper and celery), andouille sausage, herbs, okra, and chicken. A cajun treat.

Leek, Potato and Kielbasa Soup (Gluten-Free)

A hearty soup with Kielbasa, potatoes and a touch of cream.

Salmon Chowder (Gluten-Free)

A delicious chowder highlighting fresh veggies including potatoes, red onions, and celery. And it goes with saying, locally caught salmon.

Spicy Curry Noodle Soup with Chicken and Sweet Potato (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free)

Lemongrass, yellow curry, ginger and coconut milk give this soup its Asian taste. Add vermicelli noodles, snow peas, red and green onions, jalapeños, and cilantro and you have a Thai delight.

Three Sisters Soup with Squash, Corn, and Beans (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free)

A hardy soup with the flavors of the Fall harvest including Butternut Squash, Corn, and two types of Beans. These ingredients are enhanced with roasted green chiles and cilantro.

Your donations will support our Mission to empower young leaders through outdoor experiential education by providing fun and dynamic adventures in and around Homer and Kachemak Bay, taking youth on wilderness Expeditions where they learn survival skills, leadership skills, and participate in activities like rock climbing, hiking, camping, sea kayaking, foraging for edible plants, and community service projects through our DiRtBaG programs.

HoWL Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, founded in Homer in 2009.

#homeralaska #cityofhomer #skiswap #supportyouth #winterrecreation

https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/.../ski-and-winter-gear...

