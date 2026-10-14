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Homer Trivia Night

Homer Trivia Night

How well do you know your hometown? Come out to Alice's on November 7th at 7:00 p.m. and earn bragging rights for your team! Tickets for Homer Trivia Night are $25 and available at the door on the night of the event or at the Homer Senior Center admin office. Open to all!

Alice's Champagne Palace
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Homer Senior Center
907-235-7655
info@homerseniors.com
homerseniors.org
Alice's Champagne Palace
9077443722
homerhaberdashery@gmail.com