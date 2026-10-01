Homer OPUS Presents The Raven: A Spooky Strings Concert
Homer OPUS Presents The Raven: A Spooky Strings Concert
Homer OPUS presents a new work by composer Bill White, The Raven, based on the poem by Edgar Allen Poe. This work features our Homer Youth String Orchestra Club, Homer OPUS Codas adult orchestra, and special guests The Cosmic Warblers, a chamber choir. This is a family friendly concert and refreshments will be served afterwards. You don't want to miss this spooktacular event!
West Homer Elementary School Gym
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Homer OPUS
Artist Group Info
director@homeropus.org
West Homer Elementary School Gym
995 Soundview AveHOMER, Alaska 99603