Homer High School Fall Concert
Homer High School Fall Concert
The Homer High School Music Department cordially invites you to join us for our annual Fall Concert.
Admission is $8 for General Admission, $5 for Elders, $3 for Students, and $20 for Family - all proceeds benefit the Homer High School Music Department.
Questions/Accommodations: 907-235-4607.
Mariner Theater at Homer High School
$8 General Admission, $5 Elders, $3 Students, $20 Family
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Homer High School Music Department
9072354607
kschneider@kpbsd.org
Mariner Theater at Homer High School
600 Fairview AvenueHomer, Alaska 99603