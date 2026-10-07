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Homer High School Fall Concert

Homer High School Fall Concert

The Homer High School Music Department cordially invites you to join us for our annual Fall Concert.

Admission is $8 for General Admission, $5 for Elders, $3 for Students, and $20 for Family - all proceeds benefit the Homer High School Music Department.

Questions/Accommodations: 907-235-4607.

Mariner Theater at Homer High School
$8 General Admission, $5 Elders, $3 Students, $20 Family
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Homer High School Music Department
9072354607
kschneider@kpbsd.org
Homer High School
Mariner Theater at Homer High School
600 Fairview Avenue
Homer, Alaska 99603