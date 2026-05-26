Homer HarborFest

HarborFest, hosted on June 5th & 6th 2026, is a two-day festival that shines a spotlight on the lifeblood of Homer, Alaska: its bustling harbor. Set against the stunning backdrop of Kachemak Bay, this vibrant celebration unites the community to honor the incredible jobs, opportunities, and experiences the harbor provides.

From fishing and marine trades to tourism and recreation, HarborFest celebrates the diverse industries and livelihoods that thrive along Homer’s shores. Guests will enjoy a large Boat Show showcasing many of Alaska's talented marine craftspersons, live music from local and regional artists, fresh seafood straight from Alaskan waters, and artisan markets showcasing the talent of Homer’s creatives.

HarborFest isn’t just a day to celebrate; it’s a day to connect—with each other, with the harbor that supports us, and with the potential for new opportunities that keep Homer thriving. Join us for a festival that celebrates the soul of Homer and the boundless spirit of Alaska!