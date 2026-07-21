Homer Animal Friends Photo Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser

Purchase and entry and check the clues, take pictures of your guesses and submit them. If you get 10 out of 12 correct you are entered into a weekly prize drawing during Yappy Hour at Grace Ridge Brewery every Sunday in August from 4-6pm. All correct entries are then put in for the Grand Prize drawing on August 30th!

Homer Animal Friends has been around Homer since 1984 and we are able to do what we do, such as spend over $1 Million on assisting with the cost of spay/neuters within our community, through fundraisers like this one.

For more information on how to play:

https://www.homeranimals.org/homer-animal-friends-scavenger-hunt-fundraiser/