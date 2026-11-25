Holiday Gift and Plant Pop-up Sale
Holiday Gift and Plant Pop-up Sale
Shop for unique holiday gifts and vibrant plants to warm your home!
Including:
Colorful bookmarks
Earrings of all types, for all ages
Gifts for knitters and crocheters
Character pins: anime, dogs, cats, dragons, Harry Potter
Wine charms
Plants of all types
...and so much more!
Homer Public Library
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us