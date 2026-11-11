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HIP TURNS ONE!

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HIP TURNS ONE!

Homer Independent Press is turning one and we're ready to celebrate. Join the party on Saturday, January 2, 2027, 5 to 9 PM at Alice's Champagne Palace. Live music by Jim Maloney & The Good Time Alaskan Family Band, pizza and sweet treats, and fundraising fund, including a silent auction and live letter to the editor. Tickets, sponsor opportunities, and all party detail details at homerindependentpress.com.

Alice's Champagne Palace - Upstairs
$25 to $75
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 2 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Homer Independent Press
907-299-1065
development@homerindependentpress.com
homerindependentpress.com
Alice's Champagne Palace - Upstairs
195 E Pioneer Ave, Homer, AK 99603
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-226-2739
aliceshomer@gmail.com
https://www.aliceschampagnepalace.com/