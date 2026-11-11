HIP TURNS ONE!

Homer Independent Press is turning one and we're ready to celebrate. Join the party on Saturday, January 2, 2027, 5 to 9 PM at Alice's Champagne Palace. Live music by Jim Maloney & The Good Time Alaskan Family Band, pizza and sweet treats, and fundraising fund, including a silent auction and live letter to the editor. Tickets, sponsor opportunities, and all party detail details at homerindependentpress.com.