HIP TURNS ONE!
HIP TURNS ONE!
Homer Independent Press is turning one and we're ready to celebrate. Join the party on Saturday, January 2, 2027, 5 to 9 PM at Alice's Champagne Palace. Live music by Jim Maloney & The Good Time Alaskan Family Band, pizza and sweet treats, and fundraising fund, including a silent auction and live letter to the editor. Tickets, sponsor opportunities, and all party detail details at homerindependentpress.com.
Alice's Champagne Palace - Upstairs
$25 to $75
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 2 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Homer Independent Press
907-299-1065
development@homerindependentpress.com
Alice's Champagne Palace - Upstairs
195 E Pioneer Ave, Homer, AK 99603Homer, Alaska 99603
907-226-2739
aliceshomer@gmail.com