HCOA’s Christmas Tree Fundraiser
HCOA’s Christmas Tree Fundraiser
Celebrate the holidays with a locally harvested spruce tree! Trees are $10 per foot (5–12 ft). Pre-order by December 6th to guarantee your tree. These are natural, locally grown trees, each with its own unique beauty!
All proceeds support HCOA Youth Programs!
Special thanks to Kiki and Abe Abrahamson, Scott Bartlett, and Emily and Kyle Lints for donating the trees and providing the labor that makes this fundraiser possible.
Missed the pre-order deadline? A limited number of trees will be available for purchase at the Tree Pick-Up Celebration Saturday, December 12th | 2–4 PM @ HCOA Backyard
Homer Council on the Arts
$50-$120
03:26 PM - 11:30 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org