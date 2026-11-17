Celebrate the holidays with a locally harvested spruce tree! Trees are $10 per foot (5–12 ft). Pre-order by December 6th to guarantee your tree. These are natural, locally grown trees, each with its own unique beauty!

All proceeds support HCOA Youth Programs!

Special thanks to Kiki and Abe Abrahamson, Scott Bartlett, and Emily and Kyle Lints for donating the trees and providing the labor that makes this fundraiser possible.

Missed the pre-order deadline? A limited number of trees will be available for purchase at the Tree Pick-Up Celebration Saturday, December 12th | 2–4 PM @ HCOA Backyard