FREE BURGER night at the Anchor Point VFW to benefit the Anchor Point food pantry
FREE BURGER night at the Anchor Point VFW to benefit the Anchor Point food pantry
Free burgers for a non-expired shelf stable food item, to benefit the Anchor Point Food Pantry. Sponsored by Hilcorp. Available at the Anchor Point VFW, Friday, Oct 3, 2026
VFW Anchor Point
Free for donated food items
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Virl "PA" Haga VFW Memorial Post 10221
907-235-5582
VFW Anchor Point
72551 Milo Fritz AveAnchor Point, Alaska 99556