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FREE BURGER night at the Anchor Point VFW to benefit the Anchor Point food pantry

FREE BURGER night at the Anchor Point VFW to benefit the Anchor Point food pantry

Free burgers for a non-expired shelf stable food item, to benefit the Anchor Point Food Pantry. Sponsored by Hilcorp. Available at the Anchor Point VFW, Friday, Oct 3, 2026

VFW Anchor Point
Free for donated food items
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Virl "PA" Haga VFW Memorial Post 10221
907-235-5582
VFW Anchor Point
72551 Milo Fritz Ave
Anchor Point, Alaska 99556