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Fireweed Academy Harvest Fest '26

Fireweed Academy Harvest Fest '26

Friends of Fireweed Academy invites you to their biggest fundraiser of the year: Harvest Fest '26! Come share a meal, celebrate our community and show your support for our incredible students. Featuring a lively violin performance from the Fireweed Frescoes and opportunities to bid on live, silent and the always-tempting dessert auctions, invite your family and friends; this event is open to all! Every dollar raised directly supports our student programs. Learn more, make your ticket purchase in advance, and get involved at bit.ly/fwharvestfest26

West Homer Elementary School Gym
$15 Adults/$5 Children
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of Fireweed Academy
fireweedpto@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/view/fireweedharvestfest/home?authuser=0
West Homer Elementary School Gym
995 Soundview Ave
HOMER, Alaska 99603