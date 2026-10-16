Fireweed Academy Harvest Fest '26

Friends of Fireweed Academy invites you to their biggest fundraiser of the year: Harvest Fest '26! Come share a meal, celebrate our community and show your support for our incredible students. Featuring a lively violin performance from the Fireweed Frescoes and opportunities to bid on live, silent and the always-tempting dessert auctions, invite your family and friends; this event is open to all! Every dollar raised directly supports our student programs. Learn more, make your ticket purchase in advance, and get involved at bit.ly/fwharvestfest26