Fall Book and Plant Sale 2026
Fall Book and Plant Sale 2026
Fall Book & Plant Sale 2026
Saturday, Oct 3, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Members-Only Pre-Sale Friday, Oct 2, 6:00 - 8:00 pm
Support FHL and get first pick of the lot! If you're not already a member, you can join at the door! Or sign up online at: https://friendshomerlibrary.org/joinus
Donated potted plants may be dropped off starting Thursday, Oct 1. Please include a note with the plant species name and care instructions.
The last day to donate books for this sale is Monday Sept. 21. After the sale, we will resume taking book donations again starting Monday, October 26, 2026.
Homer Public Library
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us