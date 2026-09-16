Fall Book and Plant Sale 2026

Fall Book & Plant Sale 2026

Saturday, Oct 3, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Members-Only Pre-Sale Friday, Oct 2, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Support FHL and get first pick of the lot! If you're not already a member, you can join at the door! Or sign up online at: https://friendshomerlibrary.org/joinus

Donated potted plants may be dropped off starting Thursday, Oct 1. Please include a note with the plant species name and care instructions.

The last day to donate books for this sale is Monday Sept. 21. After the sale, we will resume taking book donations again starting Monday, October 26, 2026.