© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fall Book and Plant Sale 2026

Fall Book and Plant Sale 2026

Fall Book & Plant Sale 2026

Saturday, Oct 3, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Members-Only Pre-Sale Friday, Oct 2, 6:00 - 8:00 pm
Support FHL and get first pick of the lot! If you're not already a member, you can join at the door! Or sign up online at: https://friendshomerlibrary.org/joinus

Donated potted plants may be dropped off starting Thursday, Oct 1. Please include a note with the plant species name and care instructions.

The last day to donate books for this sale is Monday Sept. 21. After the sale, we will resume taking book donations again starting Monday, October 26, 2026.

Homer Public Library
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
friendsofthehomerpubliclibrary.wildapricot.org/
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library