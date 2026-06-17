Drawing for Art Adventure Experience with Kim McNett

Today is your last chance to enter the raffle for an Art Adventure Experience with Kim McNett! The drawing will take place at the end of Homer Council on the Arts Annual Meeting and Arts Awards around 5pm.

Enter to win an art adventure day for yourself and a guest! On a date to be arranged, you and your guest will travel with naturalist artist Kim McNett via Mako’s Water Taxi to a venue of your choosing.* Once there, you will receive private nature journaling guidance from Kim for two hours, followed by lunch break, and another two hours before your water taxi home. You’ll also receive a $50 gift certificate from Two Sisters Bakery for breakfast or lunch.

Winner need not be present at time of drawing.

Raffle conducted by Homer Council on the Arts, AK Charitable Gaming Permit #771

Proceeds support HCOA and our mission to ensure Homer is a place where the empowering, enriching benefits of arts reach all members of our diverse community.

Thank you to Kim McNett, Mako's Water Taxi and Two Sisters for their support!