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Conspiracy of Ravens - Pier One Theatre Hosts a Friendsgiving Event

Conspiracy of Ravens - Pier One Theatre Hosts a Friendsgiving Event

Join us at Alice's Champagne Palace and put your name in for a delicious dish to take home; silent auction casserole? Yes please!

Plan to craft some decorations, or maybe a card full of gratitude, grab some libations and munchies from the bar and spend some quality time with your favorite community theatre members!

If you are interested in donating a dish please email Kat at kat@pieronetheatre.org
We look forward to see you at another social hour event!

Alice's Champagne Palace - Upstairs
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Pier One Theatre
9072262287
info@pieronetheatre.org
Pier One Theatre, Inc.
Alice's Champagne Palace - Upstairs
195 E Pioneer Ave, Homer, AK 99603
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-226-2739
aliceshomer@gmail.com
https://www.aliceschampagnepalace.com/