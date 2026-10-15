Conspiracy of Ravens - Pier One Theatre Hosts a Friendsgiving Event

Join us at Alice's Champagne Palace and put your name in for a delicious dish to take home; silent auction casserole? Yes please!

Plan to craft some decorations, or maybe a card full of gratitude, grab some libations and munchies from the bar and spend some quality time with your favorite community theatre members!

If you are interested in donating a dish please email Kat at kat@pieronetheatre.org

We look forward to see you at another social hour event!