Community Jam Sessions in the HCOA gallery!

Thursdays from 6:30-9:00pm, grab an instrument and make music with us!

Facilitated by Cathy Stingley (fiddle), Community Jam Sessions are open to all instruments and abilities. Bring your instrument, your music, and an open mind! Session will explore a range of genres based on attendees' interest. Light refreshments available.

Learn More at https://homerart.org/event/jam-sessions-at-hcoa-3-2/2026-05-21/