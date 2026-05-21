Community Jam Sessions in the HCOA Gallery
Community Jam Sessions in the HCOA Gallery
Community Jam Sessions in the HCOA gallery!
Thursdays from 6:30-9:00pm, grab an instrument and make music with us!
Facilitated by Cathy Stingley (fiddle), Community Jam Sessions are open to all instruments and abilities. Bring your instrument, your music, and an open mind! Session will explore a range of genres based on attendees' interest. Light refreshments available.
Learn More at https://homerart.org/event/jam-sessions-at-hcoa-3-2/2026-05-21/
Homer Council on the Arts
Every week through Oct 01, 2026.
Thursday: 06:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 06:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org