We're excited to be continuing our Chair Mobility & Stretching class at SPARC! This class is 30-min long on Mondays & Fridays from 1-1:30pm and the cost is $2 to the instructor (Maria or Rowan).

"Chair Yoga" is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid of a chair. Chair yoga classes typically target those with physical disabilities or aging men/women who find a typical yoga session too challenging. It is also a great form of yoga for beginners or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice.

***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***