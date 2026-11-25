Caroling Strings Concert at the Library
Caroling Strings Concert at the Library
Caroling Strings Concert by the Homer Opus Codas Orchestra
Experience the joy of live orchestral music by the Homer Opus Codas right in the heart of the library. Bring family, friends, and neighbors to delight in holiday melodies, quiet connection, and community spirit surrounded by books.
Homer Public Library
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Homer Public Library and Homer OPUS
9074353195
info@friendshomerpubliclibrary.org
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us