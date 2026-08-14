BUNNELL ARTS BY AIR: The Goat Family concert

Homer, Alaska – Bunnell Arts by Air presents The Goat Family at Bunnell Street Arts Center on Friday, September 18th, 2026 at 7pm. The concert is broadcast live on KBBI AM 890 with in-person tickets available at Bunnell. In-person audience must be seated by 6:45pm.

The Goat Family is a San Francisco jug band established by Michael Walsh and Rock Ross in 2003. Their new album draws inspiration from Dionysius in the joyful Supernova, to the Old Testament fire and brimstone of Old Isaiah, to the stadium jug anthem Wheels Roll. While they’ve expanded the scope of the songwriting on their latest album, their jug band origins remain at the center of the sound with a washtub bass and a homemade percussion kit (known as the Rhythmwalker) keeping them rooted in America’s musical sweet spot. Their latest album “Excelsior!” revels in old-timely exuberance and infectious, butt-shaking singalongs.

The Goat Family residency is sponsored by the Inlet Trading Post.