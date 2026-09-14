Bunnell Arts by Air: Taylor Vidic

Homer, Alaska – Bunnell Arts by Air presents Taylor Vidic at Bunnell Street Arts Center on Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7pm. The concert is broadcast live on KBBI AM 890 with in-person tickets available at Bunnell. In-person audience must be seated by 6:45pm.

Born and raised in Juneau, Alaska, Taylor Dallas Vidic is known for her lush vocals and emotive songwriting, paired with the easy charisma she brings on and offstage. Vidic has grown into one of the region’s most dynamic artistic forces. Following the April 2026 release of her debut album, Cat & Mouse, she continues to share her music further, performing this fall in Anchorage with Parlor in the Round and at Bunnell Street Arts Center.

Cat & Mouse is a two-sided declaration. Recorded with nearly a dozen Alaskan artists across two studios and with two bands, Vidic splits her sound between jazz and Americana without compromise.