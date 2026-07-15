BUNNELL ARTS BY AIR: Oh Filia concert

Homer, Alaska – Bunnell Arts by Air presents Oh Filia at Bunnell Street Arts Center on Friday, August 21st, 2026 at 7pm. The concert is broadcast live on KBBI AM 890 with in-person tickets available at Bunnell. In-person audience must be seated by 6:45pm.

Born and raised in Nikiski, Alaska, Oh Filia grew up surrounded by music and the raw beauty of the Alaskan wilderness. With a father who was a passionate blues guitarist, her home was filled with the sounds of soulful melodies, which laid the foundation for her own musical journey. She began writing songs at the age of twelve, using music as a way to process her emotions and capture moments that she wanted to preserve forever.

Her songs have always served as a deeply personal outlet, acting as a diary that connects her to the memories and emotions that shape her. With every lyric, Oh Filia pours herself into her music, offering listeners an authentic and heartfelt experience.