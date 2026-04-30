Badminton (age 8+)
Badminton (age 8+)
Badminton is continuing at the SPARC on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30pm. Open to all ages (8 yo & up w/ parents' permission & signing of SPARC waiver). The cost is $4 for everyone.
***Please bring clean indoor shoes to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***
SPARC
$4.00
Every week through Aug 12, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Wednesday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Event Supported By
SPARC
9072995115
Sparchomer@gmail.com
SPARC
600 Sterling HighwayHomer, Alaska 99603
907-299-5115
sparchomer@gmail.com