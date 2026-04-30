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Badminton (age 8+)

Badminton (age 8+)

Badminton is continuing at the SPARC on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30pm. Open to all ages (8 yo & up w/ parents' permission & signing of SPARC waiver). The cost is $4 for everyone.

***Please bring clean indoor shoes to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***

SPARC
$4.00
Every week through Aug 12, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM

Event Supported By

SPARC
9072995115
Sparchomer@gmail.com
sparchomer.org
SPARC
600 Sterling Highway
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-299-5115
sparchomer@gmail.com
http://sparcopen.org