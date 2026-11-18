Annual Meeting & Night Tide Pooling
Annual Meeting & Night Tide Pooling
Join us for a celebration of another year of Coastal Studies, followed by guided night tide pooling!
6:00-7:15pm - Annual celebration at Cove & Co. on the spit with free hot chocolate, and soup for sale.
7:30-9:00pm - Guided night tide pooling at the ferry docks by Lands End with Coastal Studies naturalists
Cove & Co.
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 23 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Center For Alaskan Coastal Studies
(907) 235-6746
info@akcoastalstudies.org
Cove & Co.
4400 Homer Spit Rd.Homer, Alaska 99603