Anchor Point Food Pantry's Frontier Days Event - Roundin' Up Support

Anchor Point Food Pantry invites the community to join us for our Frontier Days Event – Roundin’ Up Support, a fall gathering full of food, fun, and neighborly connection. We’ll have games, a petting zoo, a cupcake walk, door prizes, and both live and silent auctions. Dinner includes chili, hot dogs, and smoked brisket — all you can eat while it lasts.

This event helps support the Pantry’s mission of providing reliable, safe food access for families in Anchor Point and the surrounding area. Come enjoy an afternoon of fellowship, laughter, and frontier‑style fun while strengthening the community we all share.