Alaskan Art and Adventure Auction
Alaskan Art and Adventure Auction
Come celebrate 35 years with the Homer Community Food Pantry!
The Alaskan Art and Adventure auction will feature some of the best of the best our community has to offer.
Featuring Live and silent auction.
Music by Homer ukulele group.
Salmon dinner
Wine and beer available for purchase.
Tickets are $50 and you can purchase tickets online. KC TV
proceeds benefit the Homer Community Food Pantry.
Porcupine Theatre
50
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Community Food Pantry
Porcupine Theatre