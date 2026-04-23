A Celebration of the Land that Inspires: Kachemak Heritage Land Trust's Annual Gala
A Celebration of the Land that Inspires: Kachemak Heritage Land Trust's Annual Gala
A Celebration of the Land that Inspires: An evening of conservation, color, and connection set among blooming peony fields.
Join Kachemak Heritage Land Trust for an unforgettable evening where conservation meets art in full bloom. Enjoy dinner by James Beard Award-recognized chef Mandy Dixon, meaningful connection and conversation, and a celebration of the lands we protect together.
Danish Daughter Farm
200
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Heritage Land Trust
907-235-5328
carson@kachemaklandtrust.org
Danish Daughter Farm
65375 Diamond Ridge RdHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 274-2710
info@withinthewild.com