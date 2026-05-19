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32nd Annual Plate Project Opening

32nd Annual Plate Project Opening

Bunnell Street Arts Center invites you to celebrate the 32nd Annual Plate Project on May 29th from 5-7pm at Bunnell Street Arts Center. Select a commemorative art plate in thanks for your annual donation in support of Bunnell’s mission and programs. Join us for cake and libations!

Art plates are competitively selected by new and renewing members in thanks for donations starting at $125. Make your donation today to select your art plate early.

$1,000+ Select your annual plate anytime!

$500+ Benefactor e-peek and selection on May 15, 2026

$250+ Enthusiast selection on May 22, 2026

$125+ (or $10/mo) Friend selection on May 29, 2026

Or give monthly! Recurring membership is a meaningful way to support the Mission and programs of Bunnell. Donate at $10/mo and choose a plate on May 29th.

Bunnell Street Arts Center, sponsored by Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bunnell Street Arts Center
(907) 235-2662
brianna@bunnellarts.org
http://www.bunnellarts.org
Bunnell Street Arts Center, sponsored by Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges
(907) 235-2662
brianna@bunnellarts.org
http://www.bunnellarts.org/