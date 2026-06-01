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2026 Kachemak Bay Mountain Classic Trail Race - Portlock Half Marathon

2026 Kachemak Bay Mountain Classic Trail Race - Portlock Half Marathon

This year’s Kachemak Bay Mountain Classic will be held on July 11th with a brand new route: the Portlock Half Marathon!

This self-supported rugged trail race includes creek wading, a hand tram crossing high above Grewingk Creek, and over 2400 feet of elevation gain, with start and end only accessible by water. 🌊⛰️🥾

This race is for experienced runners and hikers only. Participants must carry all required gear, food, water, and safety equipment, and should be prepared for remote Alaska conditions.

Registration is NOW OPEN, including running or hiking categories. Limited to 30 participants. Register here: https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=433011

Follow us for all the updates. Please email kachemakbaymountainclassic@gmail.com if you are interested in volunteering at this event or have any questions.

Kachemak Bay State Park
07:30 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks
(907) 299-0852
info@friendsofkachemakbay.org
Kachemak Bay State Park