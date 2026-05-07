2026 Homer 5K Migration Run

The 2026 Homer Migration Run will be held Sunday May 10. This is a USATF Certified 5k, flat, point to point course along the Homer Spit Trail starting at the Homer Spit Fishing Lagoon. The race is sponsored by the Kachemak Bay Running Club. Proceeds benefit local youth running sports programs.

A 1 mile free family run will take place starting at the finish line of the 2026 Homer Migration Run (out and back) once all registered runners have finished.

Online registration is available below now through Saturday, May 9. https://my.raceresult.com/385057/

Day of race registration is from 9am to 9:45am Sunday, May 10.