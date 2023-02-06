© 2023 KBBI
The Mud Bay Bards Sonnet a Day

The Mud Bay Bards Sonnet a Day-February 6th, 2023

KBBI
Published February 6, 2023 at 6:20 AM AKST
Sonnet a Day All February 6 (3).png

February 6, 2023: KBBI and The Mud Bay Bards bring you Sonnet 19 read by Ahnie Litecky.

Sonnet a Day is made possible with the generous support of Odin Mead and Whetstone Barbers. Tune in to KBBI AM 890 all of February as local thespians read from the Bard's personal poems February airing Weekdays at 8:18AM and 5:18PM & Weekends at 8:18AM and 4:18PM.

Please note some evening times may shift for special programming; Feb 1, 7,13, 21, 27 evening sonnets will air at 4:18.

Tags
Arts Pier One TheatreMud Bay BardsPier One Radio Theatre
