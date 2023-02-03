The Mud Bay Bards Sonnet a Day-February 3rd, 2023

February 3, 2023: KBBI and The Mud Bay Bards bring you Sonnet 5 read by Jessica Williams.

Sonnet a Day is made possible with the generous support of Odin Mead and Whetstone Barbers. Tune in to KBBI AM 890 all of February as local thespians read from the Bard's personal poems February airing Weekdays at 8:18AM and 5:18PM & Weekends at 8:18AM and 4:18PM.

Please note some evening times may shift for special programming; Feb 1, 13, 21, 27 evening sonnets will air at 4:18.

