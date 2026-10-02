South Peninsula Behavioral Health Center (SPBHS) holds a fundraiser to support the health services Teen Center

South Peninsula Behavioral Health Center is holding the Lumberjack Ball on Saturday October 3rd at Alice’s in Homer with doors opening at 5:30 PM and a halibut fish and chips buffet running from 6 to 7:30. The event is coordinated by Ashley Moore, Development Director at the Center who provided more details on what the third year of the event is fund raising efforts are going towards:

“We are raising funds for our teen community center that we're working on. So, we have a building that we currently own and have used for adult services for oh decades now, and we're going to remodel that and repurpose it. We have our after-school hype program, and this is going to be something that takes care of K through I think three, and hopefully next year it expands from three through six, and then this will be something that we can do for the middle school and high school ages.”

The event on Saturday will include musical guests Madelynn Moore and She Who’s Gone Mad as well as Loathsome Doves. “We have a live auction that'll happen between the two bands. We also have our Not Auction, which will be if somebody wants to donate, but they don't necessarily want to participate in the auction portion. They can participate in the Not Auction, and yeah, people can show up in their favorite lumberjack gear and party and have fun,” Moore said.

This is an all ages event until after 9 pm as Moore explains more fully: “Alice's after 9PM is for 21 and up, so it could be an all ages show, but after nine it becomes grown ups. I anticipate that Loathsome Doves are going to start around 8:15 or 8:30.”

Fifty dollar tickets to Saturday’s event are available by scanning the QR code on posters you can find around town, there you can also find a weblink: givebutter.com/lumberjack-ball-8m3poz . When you purchase tickets online you can also make a donation to the Center for anything more than the ticket price. Tickets will also be available at the door of Alice’s on Saturday evening.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.