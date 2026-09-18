If the creation of the universe was translated into music, what would it sound like?
Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Big mysteries explained through your senses
What did the early universe sound like? Astronomer Mark Whittle partnered with musicians to translate the sounds of the expanding universe into music audible to human ears.
About Mark Whittle
Mark Whittle is a cosmologist and a professor of astronomy at the University of Virginia, where he studies active galaxies and the primordial sounds of the universe. He collaborates with sound artists and musicians to translate those sounds into music and audio that the human ear can perceive.
Web Resources
Related TED Talk: A sonic journey through the universe
Related TED Talk: How to take a picture of a black hole
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