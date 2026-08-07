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Cooking grill fire at Boardwalk Fish and Chips on the Homer Spit

KBBI | By Emilie Springer
Published August 7, 2026 at 10:03 AM AKDT

At approximately 8:30 PM on Wednesday evening, the Homer Fire Department received a report of cooking grill fire on the 4200 block of the Homer Spit and was dispatched to the scene of the incident. Homer Police Officers also arrived and provided an update in addition to multiple 911 calls reporting that the event had escalated into a full structure fire. Additional aid was provided from Kachemak Emergency Services and Western Emergency Services.

Upon arrival at the scene, Homer Fire Chief Daniel Jager assumed Incident Commander and reported that the fire was located at Boardwalk Fish and Chips. Within five minutes, Homer Tanker-28 arrived on the scene and provided a fire attack with two hand lines. The fire was under control within 10 minutes of arrival.

One occupant jumped from an upstairs blocked exit of a proximate apartment and was transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries to the South Peninsula Hospital in Homer.

The incident was terminated by 10:45 PM.

Damage from the fire is estimated at approximately $150,000 and the business is out of service at this time with an unknown reopening date. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.
Emilie Springer
Emilie Springer is a lifelong resident of Homer (other than several years away from the community for education and travel). She has a PhD from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in Anthropology with an academic focus there in oral history, which means lots of time studying and conducting the process of interviews and storytelling. Emilie typically focuses stories on Alaska fisheries and the environment, local arts and theater and public education.
See stories by Emilie Springer