Three Homer residents honored in Friends of the Homer Public Library Celebration of Lifelong Learning

This year's Lifelong Learner award goes to Ed Berg, Lukas Renner receives the Youth Learner and Jacque Peterson receives recognition for Library Spirit. The celebration event will take place at Homer Public Library with appetizers from Vida’s Thai Food and desserts from Red Bird Kitchen. There will also be live music, trivia and music provided by the Homer High School Choir. Funding raised from this event will go towards the library’s summer reading program.

The lifelong learning program was implemented in 2009 and the first awardee was Daisy Lee Bitter. The additional features, youth learner and library spirit awards, were added later.

Cheryl Illg is the coordinator with Friends of the Homer Public Library and provided some additional information on each of the award recipients for 2026:

“The 2026, lifelong learner award will be presented to Dr Edward Berg. He was nominated by Shana Lashbaugh. Dr Berg was recognized for his immense academic breadth, holding advanced degrees in philosophy, geology, ecology, alongside a master's in statistics and a PhD in botany,” Illg said.

Berg has contributed to the community in many ways and Illg noted particular efforts in teaching courses on climate change an Kachemak Bay geology at the Kenai Peninsula College, volunteering for the local Homer Drawdown peatland project and leading local nature walks. At the library, he has also contributed to boulder size rock collection with other local geologists Taz Tally and Doug Bailey in their efforts towards creating a small performance space on the library property. As Shauna Lashbaugh noted in her nomination, his relentless curiosity and Civic dedication serves as a true inspiration to others.

The youth learner award will be presented to Lucas Renner this year. He is a senior at the Homer high school who received two nominations, one from his band director Eric Simonson, and the other from the Kachemak Bay College mathematics professor Dr Jeffrey Johnson. Both Simonson and Johnson highlighted many of Renner’s strengths. As a learner, he demonstrates a strong passion and talent for mathematics and computer science.

In music, Renner plays both the euphonium and trombone–ranking as the second trombone player in the state and is a dedicated athlete in cross-country skiing and running.

Dr Johnson noted in his nomination that Lucas's regular attendance at the campus learning center contributes to the vibrancy of the college's academic community. He models a spirit of openness and curiosity that inspires other learners.

Finally, Jacque Peterson will receive the Library Spirit Award. A retired State of Alaska librarian, Peterson previously served on the Homer Library Advisory Board and volunteers her time to promote literacy and learning. Peterson also contributes to events through “Little Libraries,” BOB the Bookmobile and more. She also supports Friends of the Homer Library fundraising efforts through pop-up sales and numerous book donations, according to Illg.

Tickets for the Saturday evening event can be purchased at the Homer Bookstore or the library. Tickets are $50 and seating is limited.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.