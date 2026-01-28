Homer’s John Bushell receives international recognition for his musical composition: “Swift Current Swimmer”

John Bushell’s composition, Swift Current Swimmer, initially intended for Earth Day 2020, was originally orchestrated for strings and percussion and the film highlights Homer's music education program, Opus.

“The idea was to make a video of that performance, but to tie it into the life cycle of salmon, and the reason for that is the young people can't play much. They're just learning; so they have been trained all year to do a simple rhythmic pattern. And to me, that was the eggs dropping to the redd. And so that started the music. And then I had visuals, and it was really, truthfully, an all community project, because there's Bjorn Olson footage in there. There's Daniel Zatz footage, Chris Kincaid photography, Jen DePesa’s artwork, and different artists. And so there, that's the visual of it. And then all the music is that performance that night of the adult and it's besides it mirroring the life cycle of salmon, which is so important to our community, even more important than that, I want to celebrate the fact that we might be the only community in America that puts a violin in the hands of every single K2 student. That's just the most wonderful thing. And so our kids in our community are all getting music education right off the bat, and nothing more important,” Bushell said.

Bushell explains some of the details regarding his skills and efforts at this particular music composition: “when I compose, it starts on the piano, and from there I add colors, and the colors are the different instruments. When I first wrote the piece of music I envisioned the KP Brass Band, and they would be at the place where the salmon are rushing upstream, because it's vibrant and fast and powerful,” he said.

The musical piece was intended to include all the different bands in Homer, the KP Brass Band, one of the marimba bands and the high school choir. There were originally going to be 200 musicians involved but the project was influenced by the impact of COVID and “the whole thing was put on the back burner.” “And then Kim Fine of Homer Opus, she approached me and said, “Hey, can you bring that music back and gear it towards composing it for Homer Opus for strings?” And I love that task, so I changed the music, re-orchestrated it for all strings and percussion, and the music does follow the life cycle of salmon. It starts with the eggs dropping, moves along, and then the strings start swelling as they grow, as the samlet grow and start heading out to sea. And then there's this vast ocean music as they're becoming adults far out at sea. And then the mad rush up the river to get back to their one scented spot. Then, all the strings stop, and there's a very short, emotive piano piece that is the decomposing of the salmon, and then it brings back more eggs and the life cycle completes,” Bushell said.

Bushell’s background in salmon is simply a result of living in Homer. “Salmon affects all of us in the community, whether we work in the industry or dip net China Poot,” he said, “it is, it's a just, it's a fascinating story: the life cycle of salmon. And I love it, and I just heard it musically. And that's what I did,” he said.

According to his website, alaskajohnnyb.com , “Johnny B.was classically trained in California as a child and influenced by jazz, rock, and pop. His composing and performance passion urged him to attend the Berklee College of Music in the late 70s. After Boston, Johnny B. performed and composed music from his van with piano in 49 states and parts of Canada. (Hawaii came later.)” “I got up to Alaska back in 1979. I was in Boston. I had just finished the Berkeley College of Music, and I put a piano in the back of a large step fan, and traveled the country and actually performed in all 49 of the states, 48 of the contiguous states. And then some guy said, You haven't done anything until you've made it all 50. So I came up to Alaska in 81 and that's when I met Sharon, and for our honeymoon, went to Hawaii, and I played there,” he said.

Swift Current Swimmer has received international independent film attention and has been shown at numerous events. Most recently, in mid-January, the film received a semi-finalist award at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. “What I love is that it's showing people around the world the importance of salmon keeping our waters clean. It is showing off Homer Opus, because Homer Opus has put together the most wonderful program of music education. And so there are people around the world now that know that in Homer Alaska, all these kids are learning music. And as for me, it feels good. It's a pat on the back because I put a year's time into writing that music, and so this is my way of getting my pat on the back, and it feels good,” Bushell concluded.

Bushell says next for him is composing a piece about Denali; he says it’s something he’s been wanting to do for a long time. In the meantime, you can also find him performing in various locations in the community of Homer, often at The Kannery.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.