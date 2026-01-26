Seward's 2026 annual Polar Bear Jump

The Seward Polar Bear Jump Weekend has been a tradition in Seward for over 40 years; the first jump was held in 1986 and in 1987 it was organized specifically to raise funds for cancer research. It’s based on the Saturday event of jumpers who raise $1,000 in support of the American Cancer Society’s “mission to save lives from cancer.” Jumpers dress in costumes and plunge into the Seward Small Boat Harbor starting at 12:30 pm on Saturday.

The event is coordinated by Annette Vrolyk, senior development manager with the American Cancer Society located in Anchorage, Alaska. Seward Chamber of Commerce is also contributing to the event by creating an auction fundraiser that will take place at Tony’s Bar in Seward starting at 5:30 pm on Friday January 16. This year the community fundraising efforts will also support Katie’s Handprint. The mission statement reads:

Katie’s Handprint is an Alaskan organization deeply committed to supporting local families. We understand that the battle against childhood cancer impacts the entire family and we are here to assist those currently facing this difficult journey. In Alaska, seeking medical treatment often presents unique challenges such as the need to travel or care or even relocate the entire family to Anchorage or out of state. Katie’s Handprint aims to alleviate the financial burden of these challenges, allowing families to focus on what truly matters: caring for their child and one another.

More information about Katie’s Handprint can be found on their website: https://www.katieshandprint.org/

One thing that has been an issue in Anchorage over the past week is extreme snow fall impacting road conditions, but Vrolyk noted that the Seward Highway should be relatively clear for the 120 mile drive. There are currently 86 people registered for the event and most of them are members of a team effort with 25 total teams participating. According to Vrolyk, Anchorage resident Vern Johnson has been participating in the event for over 25 years and is a member of “the Eight Balls” team. That team has currently raised $3,766 in donations.

As of last Thursday the event had raised a total of $78,000 with a goal of $265,000.

Seward Chamber of Commerce communications coordinator Liz Marsh commented on some of the other events in Seward that will be part of the weekend event.

“On Friday night before the jump, Tony's Bar is hosting a live and silent auction. And that's going to be pretty exciting, because a 2026, Mount Marathon bib is going to be optioned off, and that is a hot commodity, so that'll be really exciting. We also are going to be auctioning off like ski passes, a big load of gravel or topsoil, a lot of local art and handmade goods, travel excursions, outdoor excursions, so I think that will be a lot of fun. And then on Saturday, there's the Polar Bear Parade before, where all the jumpers can show off their costumes, and that'll happen from the Sea Life Center up towards the small boat harbor. That's about half an hour before the jump starts at 11:30. That afternoon, sports and recreation with the city of Seward is putting on a polar bear carnival for all the kiddos from one to four, so that they have bounce houses and obstacle courses and all sorts of booths,” Marsh said.

Seward’s American Legion is putting on a steak night on both Friday and Saturday evening, starting at 4pm and all the funds from that will go to Katie’s Handprint. The weekend events finish on Sunday morning with a sunrise luminary advance, where people can light a luminary in honor of a loved one who has faced cancer. That event will be held at the Branson pavilion, on the waterfront park near Seward’s Sea Life Center.

Homer resident Christie Bond-Hill has participated in the Polar Bear Jump 22 times since the event first started in the 1980’s. She shared her motivation for jumping and what she has done to raise money in the past.

“My mom's a cancer survivor. Got a lot of family that's passed due to cancer. Well, friends that have had cancer and either beat it or passed from it,” she said. “To raise money, I asked everybody I knew, every single business, every single person, and I didn't care if they said yes or no. You know, I did take $1 if they didn't have any money, like, Hey, you got $1 in your pocket, I'll take it. And I've raised over $250,000 in 22 years,” she said.

Bond-Hill also mentioned long time participant Vern Johnson. “I watched Vern, of course, Vernon, his son, jumped for the first time. And they're the eight balls. Vern Johnson's team's the eight balls, and then his son's team are the donut holes. And his son has cerebral palsy, I believe, and he he's jumped the last like, four years now too. It was crazy. Just it's so funny, because he'll go out there in his walker, then his dad just grabs him, bloops him in the water, and then they drag him back and help him out. It's super funny. I love it. I love that kid. Ryan's a good guy. He just graduated college too. He's cool kid.”

For more information and exact timing of events in Seward visit the webpage: https://www.sewardpolarbearjump.com/ .

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer